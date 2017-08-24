Andy Dalton Over AJ McCarron, Why Is This Even A Debate?

Some Bengals fans and football fans in general are really dumb.

The Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback is Andy Dalton. He was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft and he has been successful in his six years as the signal caller.

Last year, it was the first time he didn’t make the postseason and it wasn’t his fault. Dalton in his first three years was up and down, he was young so give him a break. His throwing was inconsistent at times and his turnovers were up. He led the Bengals to the playoffs in his rookie season. Not a lot can say and plus that year everyone thought the team was going to be the worst in the NFL, wrong.

2011 and 2012 the team lost the Houston Texans on the road. Then in 2013, the Bengals won the AFC North and had an 11-5 record and Dalton threw for a franchise record 33 touchdowns but also had 20 interceptions. They finally get to host a playoff game and it was against the San Diego Chargers in the Wild Card game. Cincinnati led at half 10-7 and then Dalton folded. He was really bad and I was the first to let him have it after the game. The next year the Bengals went 10-5-1 and were on the road in the playoffs against the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round and lost and it was not Dalton’s fault. AJ Green did not the play that game and there were missing a lot of key pieces on offense.

The breakout season for Dalton was in 2015. He was an MVP candidate. He was on fire and this team looked like it was finally going to get over the hump in the playoffs and make a deep run. unfortunately in week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at PBS, Dalton threw a shovel pass on second and goal from the five yard line got picked off and tried to tackle a 350 pound defensive lineman going low and in the process broken his right throwing thumb and he was out for the season. Very unfortunate.

AJ McCarron, the backup to Dalton, almost won a playoff game against the Steelers in the 2016 Wild Card game and you know what happened and I’m not going to revisit it. That prompt stupid people to think that McCarron is better than Dalton. I’ve always been a fan of Andy and a defender of him. The heat he gets at times are ridiculous. I asked Matt, who is delusional and said if you have to pick a franchise quarterback to start a team with he will choose AJ over Andy, all day. His opinion doesn’t matter cause he hates the Bengals and the NFL. I laughed and shake my head when he said that.

This should not be a debate at all.

In 2015 when everyone was healthy:

66.1 CMP % 3,250 yds 25 TDS 7 INT 106.3 QB Rating

In 2016 when AJ Green and Tyler Eifert were hurt:

64.7 CMP % 4,206 yds 18 TDS 8 INT 91.8 QB Rating

That’s pretty remarkable with how he didn’t have them and his offensive line wet the bed.

Yes, he is 0-4 in the playoffs and makes mistakes when it comes to not making the easy read and turning the football over. He’s not the worst quarterback in the NFL and someone compared him to Ryan Leaf (cough, Matt). What an idiot.

Dalton>>> McCarron.

