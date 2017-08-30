The NFL Reduced Vontaze Burfict’s Suspension, Screw Em!

During the Pre-Season game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs Vontaze Burfict put a hit on the Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman that frankly, knocked him flat on his ass. Now when the play was run, there was no flag thrown and Sherman showed no animosity towards Vontaze. It wasn’t until Monday the NFL came out and declared Burfict would be suspended for 5 games for an illegal hit of a defenseless receiver. Today James Thrash, a former NFL receiver, heard his appeal case. Burfict came out of his appeal feeling that they presented their case well even stating they had “a very good case” clearly Burfict thought it went well, but i am sure he is not pleased that the NFL ended up just reducing his suspension from 5 to 3 games. So what does that mean?

According to ESPN the NFL sent a letter to Burfict stating why he was being punished with a 3 game suspension, the letter was written by the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyon, here is what he had to say:

“This is not your first offense with respect to illegal hits to defenseless players; to the contrary, this incident is consistent with your pattern of egregious safety-related violations including your hit on a defenseless player during the 2015 Wild Card game and your hit against a Baltimore tight end away from the play on January 3, 2016…When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player…you must be held accountable for this continuing unacceptable conduct.” source: ESPN http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/20510483/vontaze-burfict-cincinnati-bengals-suspension-reduced-3-games

Now to be fair Burfict does have a history of hard hits, illegal hits, and losing his temper. I also understand that his history would go into this ruling, no matter if that is fair or not. What is confusing is why they would reduce his suspension if they still claim his actions were a violation of the rules. The NFL has never cut him a break before when it came to a suspension or fine by reducing it, so why do it now? The answer is pride. The almighty NFL could not possibly make the wrong call! So when they do and they realize that even though it was ugly, it 100% met the rules concerning a hit on a defenseless receiver. There are 3 illegal hits outlined in the NFL rule book that are:

forcibly hitting the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ”hairline” parts of the helmet against any part of the defenseless player’s body illegally launching into a defenseless opponent. It is an illegal launch if a player (i) leaves both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent, and (ii) uses any part of his helmet to initiate forcible contact against any part of his opponent’s body. (This does not apply to contact against a runner, unless the runner is still considered to be a defenseless player, as defined in Article 7.)

Burfict clearly hit the receiver shoulder to chest constituting a legal hit. Plain and simple the argument should stop there. The bottom line is the hit looked ugly, but it was legal and the suspension should be lifted. The NFL bends the rules that are clearly spelled out in their rule book to make examples of players that they feel don’t fit their mold of the ideal pro player. It is time the NFL gets new management. Nobody knows what a catch is, what the hell is a football move? and now you cant even put a big hit on a player without: a flag, $100,000 in fines, and a suspension. Lastly when you finally do find the end-zone do NOT even think about throwing a sick dance move down they will just about throw your ass in jail.

Like us on Facebook: http://Facebook.com/cincyvseveryone

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

