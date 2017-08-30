Vontaze Burfict Gets Three Games For That But Adam Pacman Jones Gets One Game For Cursing And Spitting

As you probably already know, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict got his five game suspension reduced to three games after a hit on a Kansas City Chiefs player during the second game of the preseason and it was pretty trash. Burfict was not trying to hurt him, he was simply making a football play, led with shoulder but he got the crown of the helmet. FIVE GAMES, FIVE GAMES!  I really hate the NFL, that’s why College Football is so much better.

Remember what Adam Pacman Jones did at the beginning of 2017?

He wished that the cop would die and  he spit on a nurse but the NFL and Roger Goodell gave Pacman one game!!!!! Unbelievable. Maybe Goodell is a friend of Adam and he hates on Vontaze.

This makes no sense. Burfict’s play was so legal that a flag was not called on the play. BUT there is so much video of evidence of what Pacman did, okay, then.

