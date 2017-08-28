Vontaze Burfict Handed A BS 5 Game Suspension For This Hit (Video)

Vontaze Burfict is a revolutionary living under an oppressive regime. Not because he’s actually being a revolutionary just because every minor misstep is treated as an act of war against the state. Subsequently he gets tossed in jail for something so minuscule you’re left going, what the fuck? We need Che shirts with Vontaze’s face on them because we may never see him again.

That hit right there resulted in a 5 game suspension handed out by the NFL Sunday night;

Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict is facing 5-game suspension for an illegal hit against a Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman this month, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2017

A deliberate statement is trying to be made by the NFL. Actually, what statement are they trying to make? You can’t hit a receiver within the first 5 yards from the line of scrimmage anymore? The NFL is setting a precedent with this penalty that you can not make contact with a down field receiver. Vontaze engaged the receiver, hit him with his shoulder to the other players chest. It was an NBA pick and one that wasn’t helmet to helmet. I’ve seen LeBron set that pick a billion times and the guy on not a thing was done about it. Are we to assume the NBA is a tougher game than the NFL now?

Absolutely No Consistency With Penalties

Vontaze Burfict is facing a 5 game suspension for that hit. An unreasonable amount of games for such a minuscule hit. What the NFL will say is he has a precedent for making illegal hits and generally causing chaos on the football field. Some of his hits are dirty, some of it is because the NFL nit picks everything he does. If a Patriot or Steeler did this it’d be a non issue.

The NFL has suspended a litany of players this offseason. Adam Jones is suspended one game for verbally assaulting a police officer and a nurse. He has a rap sheet longer than the dead sea scrolls. He has a precedent for being in my opinion a gigantic piece of trash yet he gets one game. If we’re suspending people off what they did in the past, Jones should have a life time ban.

Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended 6 games by the NFL. A combination of allegedly assaulting a woman, then accosting a different woman, then speeding 100 mph over the limit, and then knocking out a DJ. A history of violence off the field which is way worse than on the field and somehow that’s one game more than Vontaze.

Essentially the NFL is taking a harder stance against on the field hits than off the field domestic violence. Ray Rice knocks his girlfriend unconscious, 2 games. Vontaze hits a guy bigger than him, 5 games. Yeah he makes a lot of stupid decisions but the scrutiny he is under is unfathomable.

The NFL is dumb, stop giving them all of your attention and money.

